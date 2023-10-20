Win a PBR Four Pack

PBR at BOK Center 2024

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) is coming back to the BOK Center in 2024 and K95.5 wants to send you to see all the exciting action in person.

Enter your information below for a chance to win four tickets to the show on Saturday, January 20, 2024

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins October 20, 2023, and ends January 10, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.