Win Ticket to See Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham

Jeff Dunham, the internationally known comedian and ventriloquist, is coming to the BOK Center on April 26th and K95.5 wants to send you and a friend to see all the action in person.

Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins January 1, 2024, and ends April 19, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!