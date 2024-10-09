Win Tickets to the 19th Annual Leftover Turkey Show at Cain’s Ballroom

Leftover Ball at Cain's Ballroom

The 19th Annual Leftover Turkey show with Jason Boland and the Stragglers returns to Cain’s Ballroom. The show will be on Friday, November 29th. Kat Hasty and the Red Dirt Rangers will also be joining Boland.

