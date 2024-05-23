Win Tickets to See Aaron Tippin

Aaron Tippin at Rogers Point 2024

Aaron Tippin is coming to Rogers Point Park in Catoosa for an outdoor concert on Friday, June 28th. He is bringing The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad with him on this tour stop in Green Country. K95.5 is giving away a pair of general admission tickets to the concert.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 23, 2024, and ends June 22, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.