Win Tickets to See Chase Matthew at Cain’s Ballroom

Chase Matthew at Cain's Ballroom

Chase Matthew is coming to the historic Cain’s Ballroom on April 24th as part of this 2025 World Tour. Lecade and Trevor Snider will be the support on this tour stop.

Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins November 12, 2024, and ends April 20, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms,CLICK HERE for official contest rules.