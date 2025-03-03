Win Tickets to See Dierks Bentley!

Country legend Dierks Bentley will be at the BOK Center on Saturday, May 31st, 2025. K95.5 is going to hook one lucky winner up with a four-pack of free tickets to take their crew to the show! Enter your information below to get registered.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins March 3rd, 2025, and ends May 23rd, 2025 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms,CLICK HERE for official contest rules.