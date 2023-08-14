Win Tickets To See Granger Smith’s Farewell Tour

Granger Smith has just announced his “Like A River - Farewell Tour” and the tour makes a stop at Cain’s Ballroom on Thursday, August 24th. We have your chance to win a pair of tickets and all the info on this concert below.

Concert Info

Date: Thursday, August 24th

Thursday, August 24th Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Location: Cain’s Ballroom

Cain’s Ballroom Get Tickets

