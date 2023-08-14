Win Tickets To See Parker McCollum & Corey Kent

Parker McCollum & Corey Kent are coming to Tulsa

Parker McCollum is coming to Green Country with his Winter Tour and making a stop at the BOK Center on Saturday, December 30th. Bixby’s own Corey Kent and Catie Offerman are hitting the road with Parker.

K95.5 wants to give you a pair of tickets to the show. Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5.

