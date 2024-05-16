Win Tickets to See Wade Bowen at Cain’s Ballroom

Wade Bowen at Cain's Ballroom

Wade Bowen is coming to Cain’s Ballroom this spring and K95.5 wants to send you and a friend to see it. The show is Friday, June 28th

Enter your information below to get registered to win a pair of tickets to the show.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins February 9, 2024, and ends June 20, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.