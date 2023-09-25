Win A Trip To Vegas To See Cody Johnson

Win a flyaway trip to Las Vegas to see Cody Johnson

K95.5 is headed out to the Tulsa State Fair and we want you to stop by and say hi!

You can find the K95.5 team hanging out and broadcasting from our Metro Portable Building right inside the Central Park Entrance across from the petting zoo all 11 days of the fair.

Look for the K95.5 signs and swing by our building to register to win a Viva Las Vegas Cody Johnson Flyaway Trip. The prize includes two tickets to his December 8th show in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, two round-trip airline tickets, and a two-night hotel stay in Sin City.

Click here to find a complete map of the Tulsa State Fair and plan on stopping by to see us.

Thank you to We Street Credit Union for making this possible.

About the Tulsa State Fair

The Tulsa State Fair is the City’s largest family event, providing educational experiences and entertainment during an 11-day span. This historical event is based upon heritage, family values and quality entertainment for all ages. It was first organized in 1903 as the “Tulsa County Free Fair” and developed into the Tulsa State Fair of today. With the goal of providing an educational and entertaining experience to the community, it has over 100 years of history and continues to stand out as one of the premier fairs in the country, with an estimated attendance of over 1 million in 2019.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/28/23–10/8/23. Open to legal res. of OK; 18+. To enter, either (i) visit K95.5 booth at Tulsa State Fair, scan QR Code, and complete entry form; or (ii) send handwritten 3x5 card with req’d. info to “K95.5 Tulsa State Fair Sweepstakes, Libby Kaczmarek” c/o Cox Media Group, 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/day. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: k95tulsa.com/contests). Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.

