Win a VIP Experience with Chayce Beckham

Chayce Beckham

K95.5 has an exclusive VIP Meet and Greet Experience Chayce Beckham ahead of his show with Luke Bryan at the BOK Center on Saturday, September 30th.

The package includes the following:

Two tickets to the show

Watch a Chayce Beckham private performance back stage before the official concert begins

Photo with Chayce and the opportunity to have something autographed

Each person will receive an item of Chayce merchandise

To get entered for this prize, fill in your information below. A winner will be drawn on September 28th.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins September 25, 2023, and ends September 28, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.