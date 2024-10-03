Your Boots and Barstools Headquarters is Here!

K95.5, Coors Light and River Spirit Casino Resort are proud to announce the first Annual Boots and Barstools. It’s not a concert, it’s an event where we are bringing some of country’s biggest names together to perform in an intimate setting where you will never see them perform again. We are bringing a combination of up and comers together with some established names who are on tour of their own for a one-night event that you will only get to see with K95.5.

The show will be on Monday, November 25th at The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. and you will be treated to a rousing and fun guitar pool where four individual artists will come together to take turns singing their songs and telling stories while they are all onstage together.

The 2024 Boots and Barstools guitar pool acts will feature: Kassie Ashton, Chayce Beckham, Ryan Larkins, and George Birge.

After the guitar pool, there will be a quick intermission and then Ashley McBryde will come onstage as the co-headliner to be followed by Brothers Osborne.

You want in to the hottest ticket in town? Of course you do! The only way you can get into the show is by winning them from K95.5!

Here’s how you can get tickets to the show:

LISTEN TO K95.5

K95.5 will be giving away tickets Monday – Friday three times a day from October 7th – Friday, November 22nd.

STOP BY A TICKET DROP

K95.5 is partnering with our sponsors to give away 95 pairs of tickets at eight ticket drops between now and the show. Below is a rundown of where you should head in order to get your hands on a pair of tickets

TICKET DROP 1 – Saturday, October 12th - Riverwalk Crossing (300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, OK) from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

TICKET DROP 2 – Saturday, October 19th - Boot Barn (3320 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK) from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

TICKET DROP 3 – Saturday, October 26th - Location TBD from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

TICKET DROP 4 – Saturday, November 2nd - Location TBD from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

TICKET DROP 5 – Saturday, November 9th - 46 Trading Company (203 S. Main St., Broken Arrow, OK) from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

TICKET DROP 6 – Saturday, November 16th - Location TBD from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

TICKET DROP 7 – Saturday, November 23rd - Location TBD from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Ticket Drop Rules:

- You cannot win multiple times at the same ticket drop

- You may attend multiple ticket drops

WEB CONTEST

One lucky winner will be taking home four tickets from our online contest. Enter your information below to get registered.

LAST CHANCE PARTY

The night of the show, K95.5 will be hosting a Last Chance Party at the new Grid Iron Sports Bar at the River Spirit Casino Resort. Stop by, enter to win tickets and hang out as we pull tickets throughout the night leading up to the concert. Hopefully your name will be called and you are headed into the show with K95.5, Coors Light and River Spirit Casino Resort.

GOOD LUCK from K95.5, Coors Light and River Spirit Casino Resort.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins October 6, 2024, and ends November 21, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.