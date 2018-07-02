Brandon Lay VIP Trip to Kansas City 

K95.5 has two chances for you to see country newcomer Brandon Lay --- up close and personal AND live in concert with Kenny Chesney in Kansas City!

K95.5 is throwing a live Listeners-Only concert with Brandon Lay at Riffs at the Hard Rock Casino on July 11th at 6pm, and the only way to attend is to win a spot on the guest list. There are two ways to win:

Text LAY to 95920 for your chance to win four (4) seats to the July 11th show Listen to K95.5 weekdays between 6am and 6pm and listen for your chance to call in and win four (4) seats to the July 11th show

But wait there’s more! Everyone who wins concert at the Hard Rock Casino will also be qualified to win a VIP Limo trip to Kansas City on July 14th to see Brandon Lay again, only this time he will be opening the show for Kenny Chesney.



VIP Grand Prize Winner will receive:

Round Trip Limo Ride from First Class Limousine to Arrowhead Stadium .

. Tickets for you and three (3) guests to the show

Good luck from K95.5

You must be 21+ to enter.

Brought to you by First Class Limousine Service, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and K95.5!

______________________________________________________________