Posted: July 02, 2018

Brandon Lay VIP Trip to Kansas City 

K95.5 has two chances for you to see country newcomer Brandon Lay --- up close and personal AND live in concert with Kenny Chesney in Kansas City!

K95.5 is throwing a live Listeners-Only concert with Brandon Lay at Riffs at the Hard Rock Casino on July 11th at 6pm, and the only way to attend is to win a spot on the guest list. There are two ways to win:

  1. Text LAY to 95920 for your chance to win four (4) seats to the July 11th show 
  2. Listen to K95.5 weekdays between 6am and 6pm and listen for your chance to call in and win four (4) seats to the July 11th show 

 

But wait there’s more! Everyone who wins concert at the Hard Rock Casino will also be qualified to win a VIP Limo trip to Kansas City on July 14th to see Brandon Lay again, only this time he will be opening the show for Kenny Chesney. 

VIP Grand Prize Winner will receive: 

  • Round Trip Limo Ride from First Class Limousine to Arrowhead Stadium.
  • Tickets for you and three (3) guests to the show

Good luck from K95.5 

 

You must be 21+ to enter.

 

Brought to you by First Class Limousine ServiceHard Rock Hotel & Casino and K95.5!

 

______________________________________________________________

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins July 2nd, 2018 and ends July 11th, 2018 at 5:30pm CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KWEN's listening area 21 years or older. Standard Text Rates may apply. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.

 

