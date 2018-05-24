K95.5’s Kick it with Kenny Contest (contest ends 5/28/18)

K95.5 wants to send you and a guest to kick it with Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion on Saturday July 14th in Kansas City.

One Grand Prize Winner will receive:

2 tickets to the Old Dominion / Kenny Chesney concert in Kansas City on July 14th

Hotel for Friday and Saturday night

Meet and greet with Old Dominion

To register to win, just download the K95.5 Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “K95.5 Kick It With Kenny Contest” button.

Good Luck from K95.5!

____________