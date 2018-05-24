Now Playing
Posted: May 24, 2018

K95.5’s Kick it with Kenny Contest (contest ends 5/28/18)

K95.5 wants to send you and a guest to kick it with Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion on Saturday July 14th in Kansas City. 

One Grand Prize Winner will receive: 

 

  • 2 tickets to the Old Dominion / Kenny Chesney concert in Kansas City on July 14th
  • Hotel for Friday and Saturday night
  • Meet and greet with Old Dominion
  

To register to win, just download the K95.5 Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “K95.5 Kick It With Kenny Contest” button.

Good Luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 24th, 2018 and ends May 28th, 2018 at 12noon CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KWEN's listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.

