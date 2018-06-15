K95.5, Coors Light® and the Tulsa Drillers want to hook you up with some baseball!

We’re giving away 50 four-packs of tickets to see the Tulsa Drillers live at ONEOK Field on July 7th! Everybody who wins is qualified for the Grand Prize --- a flyaway for two (2) to Los Angeles August 24th-25th to see the LA Dodgers live in action at Dodger Stadium.

To enter, simply visit a local watering hole or independent convenience store, look for the Coors Light® display, and follow the instructions to text and win!

Good luck from K95.5, the Tulsa Drillers and Coors Light®!

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Standard text and messaging rates may apply. Must be 21+ to enter. Begins May 28th, 2018 at 12:00am CST, and ends July 1st, 2018 at 11:59pm CST. Contest is open to legal residents of Oklahoma 21 years or older. Standard 30 day prize rule applies --- Individuals may only win one prize from this station in any 30 day period. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Click here for official Contest Rules.