The Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma

The 2018 Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma is a FREE three-day event for all homeowners, taking place July 27th-29th at Expo Square. Make plans now to take the whole family to the 10th annual Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma. Parking and admission are both FREE.

This FREE three-day extravaganza will feature nearly 200 exhibitors from throughout Green Country displaying and demonstrating the newest and hottest services for home improvement/repairs, remodeling, gardening, landscaping, lawn care, home insulation & energy conservation, home security, home furnishings and so much more. One lucky attendee will even win $500 cash that will be given away each day of the show (no purchase necessary).

Come and watch local horticultural expert Allan Storjohann broadcast his live weekly radio show from 9:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, July 28th on NEWS102.3 & AM740 KRMG.

JULY 27-29, 2018

The River Spirit Expo Center at Expo Square

4145 East 21st Street

Tulsa, OK 74112

SHOW HOURS:

Friday, July 27th: 12pm-8pm

Saturday, July 28th: 10am-8pm

Sunday, July 29th: 11am-5pm

SHOW OFFICE:

Home & Garden Expo of Oklahoma

C/o Cox Media Group, Inc.

2625 S. Memorial Dr.

Tulsa, OK 74129

(918) 523-2067 - show office

(918) 493-5357 - show fax line