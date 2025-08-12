'[1] Month Later,' Megan Moroney will be back on the road

Megan Moroney still has several more months to go on her Am I Okay? headlining tour, but she's getting a little breather for now.

"summer camp ended last night in IL! thank y'all for coming out & seeing us," she posted on Instagram, along with some snapshots from Sunday's show. "my amazinggg band, touring crew & I get a month off the road but we're looking forward to seeing yall again in September. these shows have been totally unforgettable THANK YOU<333333333"

The tour resumes Sept. 12 at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina.

Fans who can't make it quite that long without a little taste of Megan can still visit The Emo Cowgirl, her themed pop-up bar at The Westin Nashville. It's open through Aug. 31.

Megan currently has two songs climbing the country chart, "You Had to Be There" with Kenny Chesney and "6 Months Later." Her breakthrough hit, "Tennessee Orange," was just certified quadruple Platinum.

