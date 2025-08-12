'[1] Month Later,' Megan Moroney will be back on the road

"summer camp ended last night in IL! thank y'all for coming out & seeing us," she posted on Instagram, along with some snapshots from Sunday's show. "my amazinggg band, touring crew & I get a month off the road but we're looking forward to seeing yall again in September. these shows have been totally unforgettable THANK YOU<333333333"
Megan currently has two songs climbing the country chart, "You Had to Be There" with Kenny Chesney and "6 Months Later." Her breakthrough hit, "Tennessee Orange," was just certified quadruple Platinum.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.