The General reports on the top 10 fuel-efficient cars of 2025, highlighting the blend of performance and eco-friendliness in today's vehicles.

10 of the most fuel-efficient cars of 2025

Car ownership records remain one of the top data points people search to verify personal information. In 2025, choosing a fuel-efficient car isn’t just about saving money — it’s a matter of lifestyle, values, and identity.

With rising gas prices and growing environmental concerns, drivers are turning to cars that deliver maximum miles per gallon and minimal emissions. The General takes a look at some of the most fuel-efficient vehicles of the year, the ones blending performance, innovation, and sustainability.

Why fuel efficiency matters more than ever

The average U.S. gas price as of July 28 was $3.12 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. For daily commuters and families, this translates to hundreds in annual fuel savings or extra costs. Fuel-efficient vehicles not only reduce those expenses but also slash greenhouse gas emissions, helping drivers do their part in the fight against climate change.

A diverse landscape of efficient options

The 2025 lineup reflects the most diverse selection of eco-friendly vehicles in history. From hybrid sedans and compact SUVs to electric vehicles and even fuel-efficient pickup trucks, there’s something for every driver.

2025 Toyota Prius: 56 MPG combined

EPA Rating: 56 MPG combined

56 MPG combined Why it stands out: It continues to set the hybrid benchmark with its top-tier efficiency and available AWD.

It continues to set the hybrid benchmark with its top-tier efficiency and available AWD. Source: fueleconomy.gov – Prius

2025 Hyundai Ioniq Blue Hybrid: 59 MPG combined

EPA Rating: 59 MPG combined

59 MPG combined Why it stands out: It has one of the highest MPG ratings in any gas-powered vehicle.

It has one of the highest MPG ratings in any gas-powered vehicle. Source: fueleconomy.gov – Ioniq Blue

(Note: 2025 model data pending — assumes carryover specs)

2025 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: 50 MPG combined

EPA Rating: 50 MPG combined

50 MPG combined Why it stands out: It's an affordable entry point into hybrid efficiency, with available AWD.

It's an affordable entry point into hybrid efficiency, with available AWD. Source: Toyota USA

2025 Honda Accord Hybrid: 48 MPG combined

EPA Rating: 48 MPG combined

48 MPG combined Why it stands out: It combines hybrid performance with a roomy, family-friendly design.

It combines hybrid performance with a roomy, family-friendly design. Source: fueleconomy.gov – Accord Hybrid

2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue: 54 MPG combined

EPA Rating: 54 MPG combined (51 city / 58 highway)

54 MPG combined (51 city / 58 highway) Why it stands out: It has exceptional highway fuel economy, making it perfect for commuters.

It has exceptional highway fuel economy, making it perfect for commuters. Source: fueleconomy.gov – Elantra Hybrid

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid – 49 MPG combined

EPA Rating: 49 MPG combined

49 MPG combined Why it stands out: The new hybrid variant balances power and efficiency.

The new hybrid variant balances power and efficiency. Source: Edmunds

2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid: 51 MPG combined

EPA Rating: 51 MPG combined (53 city / 50 highway)

51 MPG combined (53 city / 50 highway) Why it stands out: It's a midsize sedan with the latest hybrid technology and AWD availability.

It's a midsize sedan with the latest hybrid technology and AWD availability. Source: Toyota Newsroom

2025 Honda Civic (Gas): 36 MPG combined

EPA Rating: 36 MPG combined (32 city / 41 highway)

36 MPG combined (32 city / 41 highway) Why it stands out: It has strong fuel economy for a traditional gas engine with Honda reliability.

It has strong fuel economy for a traditional gas engine with Honda reliability. Source: fueleconomy.gov – Civic

2025 Toyota Prius Prime (Plug-in Hybrid): 54 MPG combined / 133 MPGe electric

EPA Rating: 54 MPG combined, 133 MPGe in EV mode

54 MPG combined, 133 MPGe in EV mode Why it stands out: It's a PHEV that blends long electric range with top-tier hybrid efficiency.

It's a PHEV that blends long electric range with top-tier hybrid efficiency. Source: Toyota

2025 Lucid Air Pure (EV): 146 MPGe combined

EPA Rating: 146 MPGe combined

146 MPGe combined Why it stands out: It is a long-range electric luxury vehicle with class-leading MPGe.

It is a long-range electric luxury vehicle with class-leading MPGe. Source: Lucid Motors

Electric Vehicle MPGe Standouts

While not included in the above list due to pricing or niche appeal, these EVs also deserve mention for outstanding efficiency:

Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD : 137 MPGe

: 137 MPGe Hyundai Ioniq 6 Standard Range: 135 MPGe

Final thoughts: Fuel economy meets function

2025 brings a golden era of fuel-efficient vehicles, where buyers no longer have to choose between performance, affordability, and eco-consciousness. Whether you’re prioritizing hybrid technology, electric innovation, or traditional gas simplicity, there’s an efficient model to match every lifestyle and budget.

This story was produced by The General and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.