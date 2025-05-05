$1,000+ in health insurance perks you're probably not using

Top Nutrition Coaching encourages you to learn what your health insurance plan covers beyond annual checkups and urgent care visits that could include benefits from smartwatches and wellness incentives to one-on-one counseling with registered dietitians.

In a world where rising health care costs and confusing insurance policies make it hard to know what's actually covered, many Americans are unknowingly leaving hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars in unused benefits on the table.

From smartwatches and wellness incentives to one-on-one counseling with registered dietitians, today's health insurance plans often include far more than annual checkups and urgent care visits. Yet most people never tap into these offerings, largely because they don't realize they exist.



Top Nutrition Coaching reviewed preventive care policies and coverage rules from major national insurers to identify the high-value benefits that often go overlooked. These insurance hacks could make a surprising difference in both your health and your wallet.

1. You're likely eligible for a fully-covered registered dietitian

As interest in personalized wellness continues to grow, more insurance plans are including virtual access to health professionals as part of their benefits. One of the most valuable and underused offerings is medical nutrition therapy provided by a licensed dietitian. Most plans cover multiple sessions per year when billed as preventive care, and coverage can be even more robust for individuals managing diabetes, heart disease, or obesity.

According to internal data from Top Nutrition Coaching, which provides virtual nutrition counseling, nearly 94% of its customers have their sessions covered by health insurance, saving an average of $487 per year.

Whether you're focused on weight management, improving overall nutrition, or addressing specific health concerns, dieticians in these programs serve as partners on your health journey, and can create personalized plans based on your health goals and dietary needs.

2. Turn your daily health habits into a smartwatch, courtesy of your insurance

UnitedHealthcare's wellness program, now called UHC Rewards, offers its health care policyholders a surprising perk for staying active: the ability to earn a smartwatch by completing health-related tasks.

Instead of purchasing the watch outright, users can apply the money they earn through UHC Rewards toward the balance over time. The program rewards members for completing a variety of everyday health tasks. For example, you can earn $5.25 per week for walking 5,000 steps a day, $10 for tracking two weeks of sleep, and $25 for completing a health survey. Even small actions like going paperless can earn you a few dollars.

These rewards accumulate and can be used to pay off the cost of a smartwatch or redeemed for digital gift cards. Over the course of a year, active participants may earn up to $1,000, just by sticking to basic wellness habits.

3. New parents can get a free electric breast pump through their insurance

Having a baby is expensive, but there's at least one essential item that most new parents don't need to buy out of pocket. Under the Affordable Care Act, insurance plans are required to cover the cost of a personal-use electric breast pump, along with the supplies needed to operate it.

This benefit typically includes the pump itself, which is often valued between $300 and $500, along with accessories such as tubing, bottles, valves, shields, and power adapters. Many insurance plans also provide coverage for lactation counseling and postpartum support, which can add up to several hundred dollars in additional value when paid for out of pocket.

The key is timing. Plans usually allow one breast pump per pregnancy, and many require the request to be made shortly before or after the birth. If you're unsure where to start, services like Babylist Health can help simplify the process by connecting you with insurance-approved breast pump providers and guiding you through what your plan covers.

4. Tired all the time? Your insurance could cover what's actually causing it

Sleep apnea is one of the most common, yet underdiagnosed, health conditions in the U.S. In fact, sleep apnea affects millions of adults across all age groups. Symptoms like snoring, restless sleep, and constant daytime fatigue often go ignored or misattributed. A simple sleep test could reveal the real cause.

Many insurance plans now cover at-home sleep studies, allowing members to skip the sleep lab and use a portable device that monitors breathing, oxygen levels, and other sleep indicators overnight. If the test confirms sleep apnea, coverage typically extends to include a CPAP machine, replacement filters and tubing, and follow-up care.

This benefit can be worth $700-$1,100+, depending on your plan and equipment needs. CPAP machines help keep airways open during sleep, which can dramatically improve energy, focus, and long-term health outcomes. If you've been waking up exhausted or hearing complaints about your snoring, take advantage of this health insurance benefit.

5. You might be missing out on free therapy and wellness apps

Mental health care is no longer the luxury it once was. Many insurance plans today include a range of mental health benefits, from fully covered therapy sessions to heavy discounts on popular mindfulness apps like Headspace or Calm.

In fact, under the Affordable Care Act, mental health and substance use disorder services are considered essential health benefits, meaning most plans must offer them at parity with physical health care. This includes therapy (often virtual), medication management, and support for stress, anxiety, or depression.

Some employers even provide access to employee assistance programs (EAPs), which may include free short-term counseling sessions, stipends for wellness apps, or subscriptions to mental health platforms. If you've been meaning to speak to someone or explore mindfulness practices, your insurance might be the hidden key to getting started—for free.