2024 'Billboard' Music Awards: Morgan Wallen + Zach Bryan among top finalists, Dolly earns Top Rock Album nod

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards finalists have been announced, with country music's Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan among the top finalists.



Zach leads the 2024 BBMA finalists list with 21 nominations, while Morgan notches 15 nods.

Other country artists with nominations include Luke Combs, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Shaboozey, Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney, Zach Brown Band and Kenny Chesney.



Dolly Parton's acclaimed debut rock album, Rockstar, scored her a Top Rock Album nod.



Beyoncé and her album Cowboy Carter also earned country recognition in the Top Country Female Artist and Top Country Album categories.



The 2024 Billboard Music Awards air Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+.



To view the full list of finalists, visit billboardmusicawards.com.



Here's a list of some categories your favorite country stars earned nods in:

Top Country Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen



Top Country Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Beyoncé

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Top Country Touring Artist

Zach Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Luke Combs



Top Country Album

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter

Zach Bryan - The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Bailey Zimmerman - Religiously. The Album.

Top Rock Album

Dolly Parton - Rockstar

Zach Bryan - The Great American Bar Scene

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Hozier - Unheard (EP)

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Top Artist

Zach Bryan

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Drake

Top New Artist

Shaboozey

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Teddy Swims

