2024 CMA Awards: Nominees to be announced Sept. 9

By Jeremy Chua

The final nominees for the 58th annual CMA Awards will be announced on Sept. 9 at 7 a.m. CT. A full list of nominees will be available at cmaawards.com.

Winners will then be chosen by eligible voting CMA members in October during the final round of voting, before they're announced on Country Music's Biggest Night.

Hosts, performers and presenters will be revealed at a later date.

The 58th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!