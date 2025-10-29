The 30 most popular homes for sale in Oklahoma City

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the most popular homes for sale in Palm Bay, FL.

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Oklahoma City metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 9724 Briarcreek Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73162

- Views: 672

- List price: $339,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,917

- Price per square foot: $116.52

- See 9724 Briarcreek Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 on Redfin.com

#2. 740 Manchester Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73127

- Views: 561

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,584

- Price per square foot: $67.72

- See 740 Manchester Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73127 on Redfin.com

#3. 6400 Beaver Creek Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73162

- Views: 555

- List price: $388,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,347

- Price per square foot: $116.19

- See 6400 Beaver Creek Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 on Redfin.com

#4. 5251 NE, 108th Norman, OK 73026

- Views: 496

- List price: $305,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,523

- Price per square foot: $200.26

- See 5251 NE, 108th Norman, OK 73026 on Redfin.com

#5. 4205 Tamarisk Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

- Views: 479

- List price: $740,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,293

- Price per square foot: $224.72

- See 4205 Tamarisk Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 on Redfin.com

#6. 611 Sunny Brook Dr, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 468

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,074

- Price per square foot: $118.74

- See 611 Sunny Brook Dr, Edmond, OK 73034 on Redfin.com

#7. 8917 S Indiana Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159

- Views: 459

- List price: $59,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,860

- Price per square foot: $32.20

- See 8917 S Indiana Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 on Redfin.com

#8. 7901 Laura Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73151

- Views: 425

- List price: $899,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 3,892

- Price per square foot: $230.99

- See 7901 Laura Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73151 on Redfin.com

#9. 12701 E Memorial Rd, Jones, OK 73049

- Views: 418

- List price: $385,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,824

- Price per square foot: $136.33

- See 12701 E Memorial Rd, Jones, OK 73049 on Redfin.com

#10. 1812 Ridgewood Dr, Norman, OK 73071

- Views: 409

- List price: $169,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,490

- Price per square foot: $113.76

- See 1812 Ridgewood Dr, Norman, OK 73071 on Redfin.com

#11. 7920 NE 102nd St, Jones, OK 73049

- Views: 406

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,232

- Price per square foot: $216.27

- See 7920 NE 102nd St, Jones, OK 73049 on Redfin.com

#12. 13848 Twin Ridge Rd, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 403

- List price: $347,600

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,517

- Price per square foot: $229.14

- See 13848 Twin Ridge Rd, Edmond, OK 73034 on Redfin.com

#13. 3501 Baird Dr, Edmond, OK 73013

- Views: 400

- List price: $329,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,006

- Price per square foot: $164.01

- See 3501 Baird Dr, Edmond, OK 73013 on Redfin.com

#14. 1812 Rolling Creek Rd, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 400

- List price: $305,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,255

- Price per square foot: $135.25

- See 1812 Rolling Creek Rd, Edmond, OK 73034 on Redfin.com

#15. 10813 S Peggy Lou Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73165

- Views: 400

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,800

- Price per square foot: $148.21

- See 10813 S Peggy Lou Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73165 on Redfin.com

#16. 11333 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

- Views: 396

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,613

- Price per square foot: $86.79

- See 11333 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 on Redfin.com

#17. 11413 Spring Creek Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73162

- Views: 388

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,730

- Price per square foot: $73.22

- See 11413 Spring Creek Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 on Redfin.com

#18. 6610 NW 27 St, Bethany, OK 73008

- Views: 371

- List price: $144,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,286

- Price per square foot: $112.36

- See 6610 NW 27 St, Bethany, OK 73008 on Redfin.com

#19. 3805, Highridge Edmond, OK 73003

- Views: 364

- List price: $489,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,358

- Price per square foot: $145.62

- See 3805, Highridge Edmond, OK 73003 on Redfin.com

#20. 10501 Dobbs Rd, Wellston, OK 74881

- Views: 358

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,303

- Price per square foot: $113.53

- See 10501 Dobbs Rd, Wellston, OK 74881 on Redfin.com

#21. 2405 Riva Way, Arcadia, OK 73007

- Views: 356

- List price: $1,364,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,647

- Price per square foot: $293.52

- See 2405 Riva Way, Arcadia, OK 73007 on Redfin.com

#22. 25 N Bradbury Dr, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 355

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,452

- Price per square foot: $201.88

- See 25 N Bradbury Dr, Edmond, OK 73034 on Redfin.com

#23. 6796 Stone Valley Dr, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 352

- List price: $554,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,033

- Price per square foot: $182.95

- See 6796 Stone Valley Dr, Edmond, OK 73034 on Redfin.com

#24. 1213 Pine Oak Dr, Edmond, OK 73034

- Views: 347

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,897

- Price per square foot: $155.33

- See 1213 Pine Oak Dr, Edmond, OK 73034 on Redfin.com

#25. 10705 S Harvey St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170

- Views: 339

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,948

- Price per square foot: $202.77

- See 10705 S Harvey St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 on Redfin.com

#26. 308 NW 38th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118

- Views: 339

- List price: $969,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,930

- Price per square foot: $330.72

- See 308 NW 38th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 on Redfin.com

#27. 704 Cedar Springs Dr, Tuttle, OK 73089

- Views: 338

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,023

- Price per square foot: $185.37

- See 704 Cedar Springs Dr, Tuttle, OK 73089 on Redfin.com

#28. 9801 Addie Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73165

- Views: 337

- List price: $180,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,392

- Price per square foot: $129.31

- See 9801 Addie Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73165 on Redfin.com

#29. 2517 Antelope Cir, Edmond, OK 73012

- Views: 336

- List price: $324,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,091

- Price per square foot: $155.38

- See 2517 Antelope Cir, Edmond, OK 73012 on Redfin.com

#30. 8029 NW 15th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73127

- Views: 335

- List price: $510,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,641

- Price per square foot: $109.89

- See 8029 NW 15th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73127 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.