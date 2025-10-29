The 30 most popular homes for sale in Tulsa

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Tulsa metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 7410 E 84th St, Tulsa, OK 74133

- Views: 577

- List price: $290,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,124

- Price per square foot: $136.53

- See 7410 E 84th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 on Redfin.com

#2. 7516 S 86th East Pl, Tulsa, OK 74133

- Views: 425

- List price: $272,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,078

- Price per square foot: $130.90

- See 7516 S 86th East Pl, Tulsa, OK 74133 on Redfin.com

#3. 2389 Timberlane Ridge Rd, Sand Springs, OK 74063

- Views: 382

- List price: $360,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,952

- Price per square foot: $184.43

- See 2389 Timberlane Ridge Rd, Sand Springs, OK 74063 on Redfin.com

#4. 5903 E 100th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74137

- Views: 379

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,691

- Price per square foot: $108.34

- See 5903 E 100th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74137 on Redfin.com

#5. 1014 Ridge Rd, Sapulpa, OK 74066

- Views: 340

- List price: $236,440

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 2,379

- Price per square foot: $99.39

- See 1014 Ridge Rd, Sapulpa, OK 74066 on Redfin.com

#6. 11401 S 67th, Eastavenue Bixby, OK 74008

- Views: 338

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,599

- Price per square foot: $146.77

- See 11401 S 67th, Eastavenue Bixby, OK 74008 on Redfin.com

#7. 302 S 71st West Ave, Sand Springs, OK 74127

- Views: 335

- List price: $137,800

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,756

- Price per square foot: $50.00

- See 302 S 71st West Ave, Sand Springs, OK 74127 on Redfin.com

#8. 1308 N Hickory Ave, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

- Views: 325

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,420

- Price per square foot: $63.31

- See 1308 N Hickory Ave, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 on Redfin.com

#9. 5921 S 39th, Westavenue Tulsa, OK 74107

- Views: 324

- List price: $192,918

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,720

- Price per square foot: $112.16

- See 5921 S 39th, Westavenue Tulsa, OK 74107 on Redfin.com

#10. 2238 Terwilleger Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74114

- Views: 320

- List price: $1,195,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,837

- Price per square foot: $311.44

- See 2238 Terwilleger Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74114 on Redfin.com

#11. 602 S Seminole Ave, Okmulgee, OK 74447

- Views: 316

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,516

- Price per square foot: $39.75

- See 602 S Seminole Ave, Okmulgee, OK 74447 on Redfin.com

#12. 8918 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137

- Views: 315

- List price: $435,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,736

- Price per square foot: $116.43

- See 8918 S Lakewood Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137 on Redfin.com

#13. 1732 E 30th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74114

- Views: 314

- List price: $1,922,250

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,126

- Price per square foot: $375.00

- See 1732 E 30th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74114 on Redfin.com

#14. 19932 E 44th Pl, S Broken Arrow, OK 74014

- Views: 312

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,834

- Price per square foot: $147.22

- See 19932 E 44th Pl, S Broken Arrow, OK 74014 on Redfin.com

#15. 11 Cedar Ridge Rd, Broken Arrow, OK 74011

- Views: 298

- List price: $460,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,045

- Price per square foot: $151.07

- See 11 Cedar Ridge Rd, Broken Arrow, OK 74011 on Redfin.com

#16. 3908 E 80th St, Tulsa, OK 74136

- Views: 298

- List price: $409,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,514

- Price per square foot: $116.65

- See 3908 E 80th St, Tulsa, OK 74136 on Redfin.com

#17. 5008 E 119th St, Tulsa, OK 74137

- Views: 293

- List price: $725,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,171

- Price per square foot: $228.63

- See 5008 E 119th St, Tulsa, OK 74137 on Redfin.com

#18. 145 S 36th, Westavenue Tulsa, OK 74127

- Views: 285

- List price: $75,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,312

- Price per square foot: $57.16

- See 145 S 36th, Westavenue Tulsa, OK 74127 on Redfin.com

#19. 6924 S Knoxville Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136

- Views: 285

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,133

- Price per square foot: $82.26

- See 6924 S Knoxville Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 on Redfin.com

#20. 8200 E 164th Pl, S Bixby, OK 74008

- Views: 277

- List price: $50,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,540

- Price per square foot: $32.47

- See 8200 E 164th Pl, S Bixby, OK 74008 on Redfin.com

#21. 10122 S 72nd, Eastavenue Tulsa, OK 74133

- Views: 275

- List price: $685,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,684

- Price per square foot: $120.51

- See 10122 S 72nd, Eastavenue Tulsa, OK 74133 on Redfin.com

#22. 504 Hickory Hill Rd, Sapulpa, OK 74066

- Views: 271

- List price: $269,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,731

- Price per square foot: $155.40

- See 504 Hickory Hill Rd, Sapulpa, OK 74066 on Redfin.com

#23. 19877 E 115th St, S Broken Arrow, OK 74014

- Views: 268

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,058

- Price per square foot: $170.07

- See 19877 E 115th St, S Broken Arrow, OK 74014 on Redfin.com

#24. 2428 W Lakeshore Dr, Cleveland, OK 74020

- Views: 264

- List price: $39,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,460

- Price per square foot: $26.71

- See 2428 W Lakeshore Dr, Cleveland, OK 74020 on Redfin.com

#25. 11175 S 73rd, Eastavenue Bixby, OK 74008

- Views: 264

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,940

- Price per square foot: $125.63

- See 11175 S 73rd, Eastavenue Bixby, OK 74008 on Redfin.com

#26. 16430 S 97th, Eastplace Bixby, OK 74008

- Views: 262

- List price: $205,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,804

- Price per square foot: $114.14

- See 16430 S 97th, Eastplace Bixby, OK 74008 on Redfin.com

#27. 15002 E 35th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74134

- Views: 259

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,584

- Price per square foot: $132.58

- See 15002 E 35th Pl, Tulsa, OK 74134 on Redfin.com

#28. 21304 S 4200 Rd, Claremore, OK 74019

- Views: 256

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,672

- Price per square foot: $187.13

- See 21304 S 4200 Rd, Claremore, OK 74019 on Redfin.com

#29. 5524 E 73rd St, Tulsa, OK 74136

- Views: 254

- List price: $308,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,558

- Price per square foot: $120.60

- See 5524 E 73rd St, Tulsa, OK 74136 on Redfin.com

#30. 8704 S Richmond Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137

- Views: 251

- List price: $589,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,906

- Price per square foot: $150.92

- See 8704 S Richmond Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.