5 phone scams that are catching people off guard

Scammers are getting smarter, and so are their tricks. From fake delivery alerts to impersonated government agencies, phone scams are more convincing (and more frequent) than ever before. Whether it’s a call, text, or voicemail, one wrong move could put your personal information—or your money—at risk.

While some scams are obvious, others are surprisingly convincing, even to the most cautious. To protect yourself, it's important to know what's out there. PeopleFinders shares some of the most common phone scams happening right now, how to spot them, and what to do if you get a suspicious call. Learn how they work and how you can avoid becoming the next target.

1. “Your Package Couldn’t Be Delivered”

You receive a text or call stating that a delivery failed, and you're asked to click a link or call back to reschedule. It might mention USPS, FedEx, or UPS to sound more credible. However, once you click, you’re sent to a fake site designed to steal your information or install malware on your device.

How to spot it:

You weren't expecting a package.

The link looks suspiciously shortened (like bit.ly).

The message urges immediate action or payment.

What to do:

Don't click any links. Go directly to the company's official website or app to track shipments. If a phone number was provided, consider running it through a reverse phone lookup tool to see if it's associated with any scams.

2. IRS or Social Security Impersonators

These scammers claim you owe taxes or that your Social Security number has been “suspended.” They may threaten arrest, wage garnishment, or legal action unless you pay immediately. Payment is usually demanded via gift cards, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.

How to spot it:

Government agencies never call to demand payment or threaten you.

The caller is aggressive or refuses to answer basic questions.

Requests for payment through unusual methods (such as gift cards) are a red flag.

What to do:

Hang up. Understand how the IRS will contact you, and get in touch through official channels to verify any issues.

3. Family Emergency Scams

These are especially cruel. A scammer pretends to be a relative (often a grandchild or child), claiming they’ve been in an accident or arrested and need money immediately. They beg you not to tell anyone.

How to spot it:

The caller avoids using names or relies on you to guess who they are.

There's a sense of urgency and secrecy.

Payment is requested in an unusual way.

What to do:

Stay calm. Hang up and try to contact your family member directly.

4. “You’ve Won a Prize!”

You’ve won a sweepstakes, vacation, or cash prize. But first, you need to “verify your identity” or pay a fee to claim it. These calls are designed to steal your financial info or trick you into signing up for shady services.

How to spot it:

You don't remember entering a contest.

They ask for personal info, bank details, or payment to receive the prize.

It sounds too good to be true (because it is).

What to do:

Hang up and report it. Never share any payment info with unsolicited callers.

5. Bank or Credit Card Phishing Calls

These scammers pretend to be from your bank or credit card company, claiming there’s been suspicious activity on your account. They ask you to “verify” your account info or PIN.

How to spot it:

Your bank won't ask for full passwords, PINs, or account numbers over the phone.

You're asked to confirm sensitive info immediately.

Caller ID may look legitimate due to spoofing.

What to do:

Hang up and call your bank directly using the phone number on the back of your card.

Stay Aware, Stay Protected

Scammers are constantly evolving, but the good news is: your defenses can, too. Staying alert, questioning unexpected calls, and knowing the red flags are your first line of defense. When in doubt, tools like reverse phone lookup can help you figure out who’s behind the call, before you answer or share any sensitive information.

After all, when it comes to your identity, finances, and peace of mind, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

