5 shocking eating disorder statistics

Eating disorders are serious mental health conditions that affect millions of people across the country. Yet stigma, misinformation, and outdated stereotypes continue to cloud public understanding of who develops eating disorders, when symptoms begin, and what recovery looks like. In reality, conditions like anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder are life-threatening and often co-occur with other mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression.

Recent data points to troubling trends. In the U.S., eating disorder-related emergency room visits among youth more than doubled in just four years, one report found. Internationally, the situation is also bleak. Eating disorder cases among children and teens in Europe have spiked by up to 40% since 2019, according to a recent study. Meanwhile, growing research explores how social media may shape body image and disordered eating, particularly among adolescents, putting even more at risk.

To better understand the scope of this crisis, Charlie Health examined some of the most striking eating disorder statistics—from age of onset to treatment outcomes. We also share how people struggling with disordered eating can access compassionate, evidence-based care.

1. Eating disorder diagnoses commonly occur during the teen years

Eating disorder symptoms and diagnoses often begin early in life. According to national data, the median age of diagnosis for anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa is just 18, while the median age for binge eating disorder is slightly older, at 21. This demonstrates how eating disorders often take root during critical periods of identity development—underscoring the need for early intervention and prevention efforts.

2. More than half of those with an eating disorder struggle with another mental health condition

Eating disorders rarely occur in isolation. National data shows that over half of individuals with an eating disorder also meet the criteria for another mental health condition, including nearly 6 in 10 people with anorexia nervosa (56.2%) and nearly 8 in 10 with binge eating disorder (78.9%). Among those with bulimia nervosa, rates of co-occurring conditions are even higher: 94.5% have at least one additional mental health diagnosis.

Across all three eating disorders, anxiety disorders were the most common comorbidity. These were followed by mood disorders, impulse control disorders, and substance use disorders.

3. Eating disorders are up to 5 times higher in women—but they affect all genders

While eating disorders can affect anyone, national data shows they are significantly more common among women. In one dataset, the prevalence of bulimia nervosa among adult females was five times higher than among males—0.5% compared to just 0.1%. Broader lifetime estimates from literature reviews suggest that nearly 1 in 10 women (8.4%) will experience an eating disorder at some point in their lives.

But that doesn't mean eating disorders are exclusive to women. These conditions can and do impact people of all genders—including men, transgender people, and nonbinary individuals–many of whom may face additional stigma or go undiagnosed due to harmful stereotypes, data shows.

4. Young social media users are more than twice as likely to struggle with eating concerns

There's growing evidence that social media use may play a role in shaping eating-related thoughts and behaviors. One study of over 1,700 nationally representative young people (ages 19-32) found that those who used social media heavily were more than twice as likely to report concerns related to disordered eating compared to those who used it less frequently.

This doesn't mean social media causes eating disorders, but it does suggest that digital environments can influence body image and self-perception, particularly for young female users—findings that social media companies themselves have acknowledged.

5. Most people can recover from an eating disorder with treatment

Despite how serious eating disorders can be, recovery is possible, and many people improve with the right support. In one large study of people with bulimia nervosa and unspecified eating disorders, about two-thirds (66%) of those who completed Enhanced Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT-E) experienced positive outcomes.

This is a powerful reminder that evidence-based care can make a real difference. Treatment doesn't look the same for everyone, and recovery isn't always linear, but with compassionate, personalized support, many people are able to reduce symptoms, improve their relationship with food, and regain control over their lives.

