60th Academy of Country Music Awards: The winners

The ACMs celebrated six decades of music Thursday, May 8, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with Reba McEntire presiding over the evening. Here's the complete rundown of the winners:

Entertainer of the year

Lainey Wilson

Female artist of the year

Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year

Chris Stapleton

Group of the year

Old Dominion

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn



New female artist of the year

Ella Langley

New male artist of the year

Zach Top

New duo or group of the year

The Red Clay Strays

Album of the year

Whirlwind -- Lainey Wilson

Single of the year

"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley and Riley Green

Song of the year

"Dirt Cheap" -- Cody Johnson

Music event of the year

"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley and Riley Green

Visual media of the year

"you look like you love me" -- Ella Langley and Riley Green

Artist-songwriter of the year

Lainey Wilson

