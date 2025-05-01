The 60th ACMs promise 12 minutes of music to start + superstar collabs

The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards will start with 12 nonstop minutes of music, as the show pays tribute to six decades of ACM songs of the year.

Clint Black, Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, host Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes and Sugarland are all set to take part in the performance.

The Frisco, Texas, show also has several superstar pairings on tap: Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts, Jelly Roll and Shaboozey, and Brooks & Dunn and Cody Johnson.

Megan Moroney also joins the lineup, which already includes Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Zach Top.

You can watch the 60th ACM Awards live from Ford Center at The Star starting at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, May 8, on Prime Video.

