7 different types of business credit cards you should know about

Finding the perfect business credit card can improve how your company manages money, tracks expenses, and fuels growth. Yet as the market expands with specialized options—from straightforward cash-back cards to sophisticated corporate payment solutions—many business owners struggle to identify which features actually matter for their specific needs. What works brilliantly for a startup might be wrong for an established enterprise, and choosing the wrong type of credit card can mean missing out on valuable rewards or paying unnecessary fees.

Each business credit card type serves a distinct purpose in the market, offering unique combinations of benefits, requirements, and limitations. Some focus on helping new businesses establish credit through secured options, while others cater to established companies with robust travel rewards and expense management tools. The difference between choosing the right or wrong card can significantly impact your company's cash flow, operational efficiency, and ability to scale—making it crucial to understand the full landscape before making a decision.

Brex examines the different types of business credit cards available today, breaking down their essential features and ideal use cases. Whether you're a solo entrepreneur looking to separate personal and business expenses, a growing company seeking to maximize purchase rewards, or an enterprise needing sophisticated spending controls across multiple departments, you'll discover exactly which card types align with your business stage and goals. Understanding the nuances between different card offerings will help you make an informed choice that supports your company's current needs while accommodating future growth.

What to Look for When Comparing Business Credit Cards

When you begin to compare business credit cards, looking beyond flashy rewards and signup bonuses is essential for finding the right long-term fit. Start by examining the fundamental features that will impact your day-to-day operations and bottom line. Consider the card's annual fee against your expected rewards and benefits—a higher fee might be justified if the card's perks align with your spending patterns and business priorities.

Be sure to pay close attention to APR structures, especially if you plan to carry a balance occasionally. While many cards offer attractive introductory rates, understanding the standard variable APR that kicks in afterward is crucial for accurate long-term planning. Also, examine whether the card offers a grace period for purchases and how it handles late payments, as these policies can significantly impact your cash flow management.

The approval requirements also deserve careful consideration, as they vary widely between card types. Before you apply for a business credit card, understand that some cards check personal credit scores and require personal guarantees, while others focus solely on business metrics like revenue and time in operation. Understanding these requirements upfront can help you focus your search on cards you're likely to qualify for, saving valuable time in the application process.

Another area to look closely at is the card's spending limits and how they're determined. Some cards offer preset limits based on your business credit score and business financials, while others provide flexible spending power that adjusts with your usage patterns and payment history. Also, consider whether the card reports to business credit bureaus—this reporting can be valuable for building your company's credit profile separately from your personal credit.

Finally, evaluate the card's integration capabilities with your existing business tools. Modern business cards often connect with accounting software, expense management platforms, and other financial tools. The right integrations enable expense management automation, simplify expense reconciliation, and provide useful spending insights to optimize your business operations.

Understanding these basic elements is a solid starting point for comparing different card options and helps ensure you select a card that serves your business needs beyond just the rewards or custom card designs. With these fundamentals in mind, let's explore the specific types of business credit cards available in the market today.

1. Rewards Business Credit Cards

Among the most valuable business credit card benefits, these cards earn points or miles as part of robust rewards programs. Points typically accumulate at 1-5x rates depending on spending categories, with emphasis on travel, dining, shipping, or advertising purchases. Many offer significant welcome bonuses (50,000-100,000+ points), annual travel credits ($200-$300), airport lounge access, travel insurance, and premium concierge services. The rewards structures can be complex but potentially valuable, especially when transferring points to airline or hotel partners. These cards usually focus on travel perks like free checked bags, priority boarding, hotel status matching, rental car insurance, and no foreign transaction fees. Many include business expense management tools, receipt capture technology, and integration with accounting software. Some even offer cell phone protection, purchase protection, and extended warranty coverage.

Pros

Often have valuable signup bonuses

Can offer superior value when redeemed for travel

Usually come with additional travel perks

Flexible redemption options

Cons

Complex rewards systems

Points values can change or devalue

Usually have significant annual fees

May require time investment to maximize value

Best for

Businesses with significant travel expenses and those who frequently entertain clients across different locations. These cards work exceptionally well for companies willing to invest time in understanding rewards programs to maximize value through transfer partners and redemption strategies. They're especially valuable for consulting firms, sales teams, and businesses with regular international operations who can take advantage of premium travel perks and protections.

2. EIN-Only Business Credit Cards

EIN only business credit cards approve businesses based on their Employer Identification Number, or EIN, without requiring a Social Security number or personal credit check. They typically evaluate business revenue, time in business (usually a year or more), and business credit history for approval. Most offer moderate credit limits ($5,000-$25,000) to start, with potential increases based on payment history and business growth. They often include basic expense management features, employee cards, and simple rewards programs (typically 1%-1.5% cash back on purchases). Many provide online account management, automated expense categorization, and basic reporting tools for tax purposes. Some offer virtual card capabilities and integration with common startup accounting software. These cards usually report to business credit bureaus, helping establish a separate business credit profile.

Pros

No personal credit check required

Builds business credit independently

Separates personal and business finances completely

Often faster approval process with business documentation

Cons

Usually requires established business history

May have lower initial credit limits

Fewer reward options compared to traditional business cards

Can have higher APRs and fees

Best for

Established small businesses with solid revenue who want to build credit independently of the owner's personal credit. These cards are particularly useful for businesses structured as corporations or LLCs seeking to establish separate credit identities. They are perfect for founders who want to protect their personal credit and maintain clear financial separation between business and personal expenses, especially those with multiple business ventures or partners.

3. Secured Business Credit Cards

Secured business credit cards require a security deposit, typically $500-$25,000, which usually equals your credit limit. They report to major business credit bureaus (D&B, Experian Business, etc.) and sometimes personal credit bureaus too. Many offer a path to graduate to an unsecured card after 12 to 18 months of responsible use. Despite being secured, these cards often include basic rewards programs (1% cash back is common), and some offer business expense tracking tools. They typically require lower credit scores for approval (550+) compared to unsecured cards. Many include free employee credit cards and basic expense management features. Some providers offer credit limit increases without additional deposits after demonstrating responsible use. These cards often provide monthly FICO score access and credit education tools.

Pros

Easier to qualify for than unsecured cards

Helps build business credit history

Usually reports to business credit bureaus

Lower credit score requirements

Cons

Requires upfront capital for security deposit

Usually have lower credit limits

May have annual fees

Often have higher APRs

Best for

New businesses and entrepreneurs who need to establish or rebuild their credit profile but struggle to qualify for traditional business credit cards. These cards are particularly useful for immigrant business owners building U.S. credit history and startups without established financial track records. These cards are generally a stepping stone for businesses planning to graduate to unsecured credit products within 12 to 18 months.

4. No Personal Guarantee Business Credit Cards

No personal guarantee business credit cards evaluate eligibility based solely on your business's creditworthiness, revenue, and financial history—not your personal credit. They typically require minimum annual revenue of $1 million to $4 million and 2+ years of business history. Most offer credit limits proportional to business revenue and cash flow, with some reaching six figures. They often come with advanced expense management platforms, including detailed spending analytics, custom expense rules, and automated receipt capture. Many include virtual card capabilities for enhanced security, API integration with accounting software, and real-time expense tracking. Some providers offer dynamic credit limits that adjust based on cash flow and revenue patterns. These cards frequently include built-in vendor management systems, custom payment terms, and specialized reporting tools for tax purposes.

Pros

Protects personal assets

Usually have higher credit limits

Often come with robust expense management tools

Builds business credit independently

Cons

Very difficult to qualify for

Require substantial business revenue

May have higher fees and stricter terms

Limited card options available

Best for

Established businesses with strong revenue ($1 million+) and solid business credit profiles looking to completely separate personal and business liability. These cards are particularly valuable for larger corporations and established LLCs that want to protect personal assets while maintaining high purchasing power. Businesses with multiple shareholders who prefer not to have personal liability tied to business expenses will also benefit.

5. High-Limit Business Credit Cards

High-limit business credit cards offer credit limits starting at $50,000 and can extend well into six figures based on qualifications. They typically require excellent credit scores (700+) and strong business financials. Most feature flexible credit limits that can be adjusted based on spending patterns and payment history. High-limit cards often come with premium benefits including comprehensive travel insurance, purchase protection, extended warranties, and concierge services. Many offer advanced expense management tools, including customizable spending controls, detailed year-end summaries, and integration with major accounting software. Some providers include working capital features like dynamic credit limits during peak seasons or the ability to exceed credit limits for specific vendor payments. These cards usually offer robust rewards programs with accelerated earning in business-specific categories and significant welcome bonuses.

Pros

Substantial purchasing power

Good for large business expenses

Often come with premium benefits

Useful for cash flow management

Cons

Require excellent credit to qualify

Usually have high annual fees

May still require a personal guarantee

Can be tempting to overspend

Best for

Established businesses with substantial monthly expenses and excellent credit profiles that need significant purchasing power. However, fast-growing startups, manufacturers, wholesalers, and businesses with high inventory costs or large equipment purchases also will benefit from high-limit cards. These cards are particularly valuable for companies that need to make large purchases while maintaining flexible payment terms and earning rewards on significant spending.

6. Charge Cards

Unlike traditional credit cards, charge cards require full payment each billing cycle but often feature no preset spending limit, which is part of their appeal. They typically adjust purchasing power monthly based on usage, payment history, and business performance. Most offer decent rewards programs with multiple bonus categories and significant welcome offers. They include comprehensive expense management tools, purchase protection, and extended warranty coverage. Many feature premium travel benefits like airport lounge access, elite hotel and car rental status, and travel insurance. These cards often provide detailed spending analysis tools, receipt management systems, and integration with accounting software. Some offer flexible payment options on large purchases through specific programs, despite the general requirement to pay in full. They typically include advanced fraud protection, virtual card capabilities, and dedicated business support services.

Pros

Often have no preset spending limit

Usually offer robust rewards programs

Can help enforce spending discipline

Often come with premium business benefits

Cons

Must pay in full each month

Typically have high annual fees

Less flexibility for cash flow management

May have stricter approval requirements

Best for

Businesses with strong, predictable cash flow that consistently pay their balances in full and want to maximize rewards on high monthly spending. These cards work best for established companies that require flexible spending limits and premium benefits without the temptation of revolving credit. Professional service firms and businesses with high-dollar client billing cycles that align with monthly payment requirements also will find charge cards useful.

7. Corporate Cards

Corporate cards are comprehensive financial management solutions designed for fast-growing startups and larger organizations. Because of their business focus, they usually come with centralized expense management tools and support issuing employee cards at scale. They offer customizable spending controls at both company and individual card levels, real-time expense tracking, and automated policy enforcement. Most include sophisticated software integration capabilities with ERP systems, accounting platforms, and travel management tools. They typically offer virtual card capabilities, custom payment terms (often net-30 or net-60), and detailed analytics dashboards. Many provide dedicated account management, custom corporate card rewards programs, and volume-based incentives. These cards often include advanced security features like single-use virtual corporate cards, geolocation restrictions, and merchant category blocking. They usually offer automated receipt capture, custom approval workflows, and detailed spending analytics across departments. Many include working capital features, supply chain financing options, and vendor payment automation.

Pros

Sophisticated expense management tools

Individual employee spending controls

Integration with accounting systems

Often have higher credit limits

Cons

Require significant annual revenue to qualify

Can have high annual fees

May require company financial statements

Complex application process

Best for

Fast-growing startups and larger organizations that need a corporate card with sophisticated expense management systems and control over numerous employee cards. These cards are essential for companies requiring detailed spending analytics, custom expense policies, and seamless integration with enterprise accounting systems. Corporate cards are ideal for businesses looking to streamline expense management across departments while maintaining tight control over employee spending.