The ACM Awards have a home on Prime Video for 3 more years

The Academy of Country Music Awards will remain on Prime Video through 2028.

The streaming arm of Amazon has renewed its deal with the ACMs, ensuring one of country's most prestigious awards shows has a home through its 63rd ceremony.

"I feel like it's just another way for us to get country music out there to the world," Miranda Lambert, the winningest ACM artist of all time, says. "Country music is really popular right now, and I'm so glad more people are understanding what we're about, and I'm so happy to be part of the ACM history, and that it's gonna continue for three more years is really exciting."

Reba McEntire hosted the 60th ACM Awards live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 8, featuring 16 performances and 40 artists. If you missed it, you can check it out on Prime Video now.

