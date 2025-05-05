ACM to honor Keith Urban with triple crown award

Academy of Country Music
By Stephen Hubbard

Keith Urban will be honored with the Academy of Country Music's prestigious triple crown award during Thursday's 60th ACMs.

Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney and Brothers Osborne will all perform their versions of Keith's hits on the show, which airs live from Frisco, Texas, on Prime Video.

The triple crown honor signifies an artist has risen through the ranks, from newcomer to entertainer of the year. Keith was named top new male vocalist in 2001, before taking home the male vocalist trophy in 2005 and 2006. In 2019, he was named entertainer.

This will be the first time the ACM has handed out the triple crown trophy on the show since they gave it to Carrie Underwood in 2010.

