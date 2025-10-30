'All-American Girl' Carrie Underwood outsells all other female country artists

Carrie Underwood is now the bestselling female country artist in history, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The "Jesus Take the Wheel" hitmaker has sold 95 million units, including 22.5 million albums and 72.5 million singles.

“Accomplishments like this are more than I would have ever dared to dream of when I was starting out,” Carrie says. “I owe everything to the fans, who have literally voted for me from the beginning of my career and have showed up and given me so much love for over 20 years. I feel truly blessed.”

Carrie released her first album, Some Hearts, after winning American Idol in 2005. It's now nine-times Platinum.

Among other highlights, “Before He Cheats" is 11-times Platinum and “Blown Away" is quintuple Platinum. “Cowboy Casanova" is quadruple Platinum, while both “All-American Girl" and “Church Bells” are triple Platinum.

Carrie's most recent #1, "I'm Gonna Love You" with Cody Johnson, has just been certified Platinum. The original Christmas song "Favorite Time Of Year" from 2021's My Gift (Special Edition) has just gone Gold.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.