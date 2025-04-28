Americans have the most student loan debt in these states

SmartAsset ranked states based on the average student loan balance outstanding for borrowers. Loan balances by age—as well as the percentage of the state population with outstanding student loans—are also considered.

While taxes and a high cost of living eat into a household's earnings, past debt obligations like student loans may take another significant chunk out of the budget before allocating disposable income on nice-to-haves like retirement savings and vacations. While student loans may help a household increase its lifetime earnings, the principal and interest on these loans may stick around for decades—in many cases, those who still have student loan debt into their 60s still have more than $40,000 to pay off.

Key Findings

The average student loan debt is highest in Maryland. The average borrower has $43,867 in student loan debt in Maryland, for a total outstanding of $37.05 billion across 844,600 borrowers. These loans are aggregately held by 13.7% of the Maryland population.

The average borrower has $43,867 in student loan debt in Maryland, for a total outstanding of $37.05 billion across 844,600 borrowers. These loans are aggregately held by 13.7% of the Maryland population. The average student loan debtor in North Dakota has under $30,000 outstanding. Across the 89,200 residents with student loan debt, the average balance is $29,372. Those aged 35 to 49 have the highest average balance across age groups at $40,310.

More than $150 billion in student loan debt is outstanding in California. With nearly 4 million active borrowers, the average student loan principal and interest balance in California is $38,354, the 11th highest nationwide. The second largest aggregate outstanding student loan debt is in Texas ($131 billion), followed by Florida ($108 billion) and New York ($96 billion).

More than 15% of the population has student loan debt in three states. Georgia has the highest rate of outstanding student loan debt nationwide at 15.4% of the total population ($42,135 average outstanding balance). Student loan debt affects the second-most people statewide in Mississippi at 15.2% of the population, with Ohio in third for this metric at 15.1%.

Table showing 15 states with the highest average outstanding loan debts. (Stacker/Stacker)

10 States With the Highest Average Student Loan Balance

Maryland

Average outstanding: $43,867

Total borrowers: 844,600

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 13.7%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $37.05

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $14,927

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $37,706

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $54,780

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $58,876

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $56,429

Georgia

Average outstanding: $42,135

Total borrowers: 1,695,500

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 15.4%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $71.44

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $14,078

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $35,635

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $53,500

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $56,352

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $52,563

Virginia

Average outstanding: $40,308

Total borrowers: 1,098,300

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 12.6%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $44.27

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $14,959

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $36,308

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $50,958

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $53,835

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $51,232

Florida

Average outstanding: $39,566

Total borrowers: 2,717,200

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 12%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $107.51

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $14,149

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $35,289

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $47,903

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $47,449

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $46,107

Illinois

Average outstanding: $39,069

Total borrowers: 1,622,500

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 12.9%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $63.39

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $14,976

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $36,429

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $48,949

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $52,390

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $49,058

New York

Average outstanding: $38,941

Total borrowers: 2,473,200

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 12.6%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $96.31

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $15,879

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $37,843

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $48,533

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $50,473

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $48,023

Delaware

Average outstanding: $38,922

Total borrowers: 135,400

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 13.1%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $5.27

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $14,768

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $33,484

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $47,891

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $55,729

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $55,000

North Carolina

Average outstanding: $38,828

Total borrowers: 1,371,700

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 12.7%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $53.26

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $14,835

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $34,811

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $49,045

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $49,610

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $47,210

South Carolina

Average outstanding: $38,725

Total borrowers: 771,600

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 14.4%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $29.88

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $14,875

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $34,791

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $49,077

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $48,893

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $46,411

Hawaii

Average outstanding: $38,574

Total borrowers: 123,400

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 8.6%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $4.76

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $13,402

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $31,313

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $49,086

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $53,107

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $52,381

10 States With the Lowest Average Student Loan Balance

Average outstanding: $29,372

Total borrowers: 89,200

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 11.4%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $2.62

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $13,846

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $27,083

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $40,310

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $39,474

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $37,037 Average outstanding: $30,860

Total borrowers: 430,000

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 13.4%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $13.27

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $14,061

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $28,640

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $39,199

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $39,689

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $38,830 Average outstanding: $31,098

Total borrowers: 119,300

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 13%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $3.71

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $13,688

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $28,708

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $42,478

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $41,463

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $40,000 Average outstanding: $31,115

Total borrowers: 55,600

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 9.5%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $1.73

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $11,250

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $25,989

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $38,693

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $41,667

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $39,286 Average outstanding: $32,356

Total borrowers: 504,700

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 12.4%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $16.33

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $12,687

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $27,567

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $39,222

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $41,737

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $38,246 Average outstanding: $32,382

Total borrowers: 248,900

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 12.6%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $8.06

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $13,417

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $30,662

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $41,486

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $42,475

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $39,286 Average outstanding: $32,588

Total borrowers: 724,800

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 12.3%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $23.62

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $13,974

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $30,376

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $41,205

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $43,606

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $41,581 Average outstanding: $32,633

Total borrowers: 228,300

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 12.9%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $7.45

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $13,663

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $30,676

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $39,693

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $39,103

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $36,792 Average outstanding: $33,203

Total borrowers: 384,600

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 13.1%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $12.77

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $13,272

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $29,236

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $41,876

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $44,130

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $42,424 Average outstanding: $33,274

Total borrowers: 904,600

Percent of total population with student loan debt: 13.2%

Total outstanding dollars (billions): $30.10

Average balance for borrowers aged 24 and younger: $13,598

Average balance for borrowers aged 25 to 34: $28,812

Average balance for borrowers aged 35 to 49: $41,202

Average balance for borrowers aged 50 to 61: $43,619

Average balance for borrowers aged 62 and older: $43,624

Data and Methodology

Total outstanding loan balances include principal and interest as of Sept. 30, 2024. Loan and borrower data comes from the Federal Student Loan Portfolio from the Federal Student Aid office. Population data for this SmartAsset study comes from the 1-Year American Community Survey (2023) from the U.S. Census Bureau.