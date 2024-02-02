Art imitates life in Gabby Barrett's 'Chapter & Verse'

Gabby Barrett's long-awaited sophomore album, Chapter & Verse, has arrived.



The 14-track collection, which Gabby co-produced with Ross Copperman, features its lead single, "Glory Days," as well as collabs with Luke Combs, who wrote and sang background vocals on "Dance Like No One's Watching"; Miranda Lambert, who co-wrote "You're My Texas" with Gabby; and Christian artist Phil Wickham, who sang with Gabby on "The Verse: Doxology (Amen)."



"3 years in the making and Chapter & Verse is officially OUT NOW," Gabby shares on Instagram. "This album tells the story of my current chapter of life as a Christian, a mother, a wife, a songwriter and an artist, along with all the little verses that happen in between."



"I'm beyond thankful to such a good buddy, @rosscopperman for co-producing it with me and being just an awesome person," she adds. "Another BIG thank you to all the amazing songwriters who helped me write these stories into songs. Go listen and let me know what your favorite is."

"Glory Days" is currently in the top 20 and ascending the country charts.

