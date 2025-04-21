Ashley Cooke drops 'the f word' — but there's a twist

Ashley Cooke's saying the "the f word" — but it's not what you think. You can check out exactly how she turns the phrase on the new track she just released.

"This song immediately caught my attention from the title," she says. "It's brilliantly written and resonates with an experience I had in a past relationship. ... The song starts with 'I try not to swear,' which cracks me up because I have the mouth of a sailor, often using many f-words.”

Fans recently got a sneak peek at the track, as Ashley played it during the Nashville stop on Kane Brown's arena tour.

In May she vies for the new female artist of the year trophy at the 60th ACMs, fueled by the success of her breakthrough hit, "your place."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.