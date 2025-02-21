Ashley Cooke + Joe Jonas team on Charlie Puth-produced 'All I Forgot'

Courtesy of Big Loud Records
By Jeremy Chua

Ashley Cooke has collaborated with Jonas Brothers frontman Joe Jonas on "All I Forgot."

"Creating this song with Joe was an experience I'll never forget," says Ashley. "This one goes out to anyone who has felt the sting of heartbreak."

The country-pop breakup number was produced by Joey Moi and pop star Charlie Puth, and penned by Ashley, Joe, Charlie and others.

"'Cause I just killеd a bottle/ And all that I forgot was I was movin' on, I was stayin' strong/ I'll feel it tomorrow/ 'Cause all that I forgot was everyone except for you/ That ain't what this drink's supposed to do/ All I forgot was everythin' except for you/ Except for you," Ashley and Joe harmonize in the chorus.

Ashley's currently on her your place tour with upcoming shows in New York, Boston and Uncasville. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit ashleycooke.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!