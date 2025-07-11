Ashley Cooke puts her foot down with 'the hell you are'

Ashley Cooke's getting fired up with her new track, "the hell you are."

“This song is that moment of clarity when you finally put your foot down on what you deserve," she explains. "It's calling someone out for their actions not matching their words and deciding to be done believing that it'll be different this time.”

"the hell you are" joins "the f word" and "All I Forgot" in the stream of new music that's followed 2023's shot in the dark, which features her breakthrough hit, "your place."

Ashley's currently on the road with Parker McCollum through November.

