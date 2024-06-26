For Ashley Cooke, success of "your place" is the best post-breakup revenge

Life has been a roller-coaster ride for Ashley Cooke.



One moment she's writing a song to nurse a broken heart, and the next she's celebrating her first #1 with that breakup tune, "your place."



"It's wild. I won't lie. This song has just ... had a life of its own and just been taking off, to be honest," Ashley tells ABC Audio.



"Your place" is a classic example of art imitating life, albeit unfortunately for Ashley.



"My boyfriend at the time cheated on me and I was, like, over it. I'd had enough. I was sick of being treated like that," she recounts. "And so, I kind of wrote this song as my anthem to know my worth in a relationship. It's kind of the best revenge ever. So I hope he hears this song every day and regrets what he did."



Has the cheating ex heard "your place" yet?



"We'll find out. I don't know. I haven't talked to him, so — hope he's well," Ashley reveals. "I'm like, you know, in the words of Megan Moroney, I feel very 'indifferent' towards the whole situation."



You can find "your place" on Ashley's debut album, shot in the dark, out now.



Ashley's next single is her duet with Brantley Gilbert, "Over When We're Sober."



For tickets to catch Ashley on Jordan Davis' Damn Good Time World Tour, visit ashleycooke.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.