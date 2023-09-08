Ashley McBryde is "proud" of 'The Devil I Know'

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Ashley McBryde's new album, The Devil I Know, has arrived.

The 11-track set is Ashley's fourth record with Warner Music Nashville and follows 2022's Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville., which recently earned a CMA Album of the Year nomination.

"We can’t wait for you to dig into these songs that found a home on The Devil I Know," says Ashley, who co-wrote all the songs on the project. "Every decision that went into it had to pass a gut check, and I’m proud to say this entire record does just that. Thanks for coming along with us on this journey – we’re so glad you’re here."

The Devil I Know features Ashley's single, Light On In The Kitchen, which is approaching the top 20 on the country charts.

Ashley's headlining The Devil I Know Tour kicks off in October. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Ashley's website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!