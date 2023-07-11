Ashley McBryde talks milestones in new 'Made For This' video

Ashley McBryde's Made For This YouTube series is back.

Out now, the season 2 premiere episode features interviews with Ashley and her band about the "pivotal moments of the past year" and the various milestones they've hit.

For Ashley, one of these milestones is being invited to join the Grand Ole Opry as a member.

"The most important thing that could ever happen to you, ever, is becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry," Ashley shares as she picks up her membership trophy. "This is the only award that I've got that no one else can touch."

The first episode of season 2 of Made For This is now up on YouTube.

On the music front, Ashley's upcoming album, The Devil I Know, drops September 8 and is available for preorder now.

