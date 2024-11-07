Ashley McBryde's CMA Awards performance will be special

The Country Music Association announced its first round of CMA Awards performers on Thursday and the songs each artist will perform. Well, all except Ashley McBryde's.



While Ashley didn't unveil what she's performing, she did tease it a little following the announcement.



"Performing on the @CountryMusic CMA award stage always carries its own magic," Ashley says on Instagram. "But this one … this one is gonna be special. See you soon."



Ashely's latest album, The Devil I Know, arrived in 2023 and spawned its latest single and title track, as well as "Light On in the Kitchen."

The 58th annual CMAs, co-hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, air Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

