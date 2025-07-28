Ashley McBryde's planning to party with her fans in the UK

Ashley McBryde's showing some love for her fans in the United Kingdom.

The "One Night Standards" hitmaker will host her first-ever UK Fan Club Party Sept. 20 at London's Hoxton Hall. The evening will include a solo acoustic performance by Ashley. You have to be a member of The Trybe to buy tickets, which are on sale now.

Ashley's traveling across the pond for the Grand Ole Opry's Live in London show Sept. 26 at London's Royal Albert Hall, which is part of the celebration of the Opry's 100th birthday.

You can check out the new acoustic version of Ashley's latest release, "Rattlesnake Preacher," on YouTube now.

