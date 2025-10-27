Ashley McBryde's Redemption Residency rolls on

Ashley McBryde's Redemption Residency (Chief's)
By Stephen Hubbard
Ashley McBryde is extending The Redemption Residency at Neon Steeple at Chief's in Nashville into 2026.
The "One Night Standards" hitmaker has just announced eight more shows, with three different themes, starting Jan. 22 and going through April 18.
The January and March concerts will be solo acoustic nights focused on storytelling, titled "Just Me and My Shadow."
Ashley will devote the February shows to her character-driven songs in a set called "Postcards from Lindeville."
April's "Mixtape from the Mixed Up Years" will be all covers, showcasing "the music that made us want to make music."

Presales for Ashley's new Redemption Residency dates start Tuesday, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday. 

