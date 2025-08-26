The baby watch is on for Scotty & Gabi McCreery

Scotty McCreery has hit the road for the final time as a father of one — at least with his wife and firstborn in tow.

"Last bus weekend as a family of 3!" he shared on his socials, along with a carousel of pictures featuring his wife, Gabi Dugal McCreery, and his nearly 3-year-old son, Avery McCreery. Among others, the photos show Avery and his mom playing with blocks beside the bus, as well as the little one hanging out inside with their beloved dog, Moose.

Scotty and Gabi revealed Avery has "a new best friend coming this fall" back in May, as he sported a "Big Brother" sweatshirt.

While they haven't revealed the gender or the due date, the window for the little one's arrival seems to be narrow, since Scotty heads back out on the road for three dates Sept. 4. The next week he has two concerts in Switzerland, before hitting the road with Dustin Lynch on Nov. 6.

