From 'Backup Plan' to 'Back in the Saddle,' Luke Combs is racing toward what's next

Luke Combs is officially "Back in the Saddle" with his new radio single.

Luke co-wrote the tune, which is accompanied by a new music video starring racing legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty.

“So much work goes into making these songs — so much time we spend making them, from the studio writing them to the videos," Luke says. "I got to make the video with Dale Jr. and Richard Petty, which is a total dream come true. My grandpa would be rolling over in his grave in a good way if he knew that I got to hang out with Richard Petty and Dale Jr.”

"Back in the Saddle" is presumably the first glimpse at Luke's sixth album, following last year's Fathers & Sons.

Luke is currently in the top five with "Backup Plan" with Bailey Zimmerman.

