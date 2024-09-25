Bailey, ERNEST, HARDY + more join Nickelback on 'Live From Nashville' album

Hit rock group Nickelback will release their new Live From Nashville album on Nov. 15, and it'll feature some of your favorite country stars.



The 18-track collection was recorded at Nickelback's sold-out 2023 Get Rollin' Tour stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and includes collabs with Bailey Zimmerman ("Rockstar"), ERNEST ("Flower Shops"), HARDY ("Sold Out"), Brantley Gilbert and up-and-comer Josh Ross ("Copperhead Road").



Live From Nashville is available for preorder and presave now.



A first preview of the album, "San Quentin (Live From Nashville)," is also out on digital platforms.



Here's the full track listing for Nickelback's Live From Nashville:

"San Quentin (Live From Nashville)"

"Savin' Me (with Chris Daughtry) [Live From Nashville]"

"Far Away (Live From Nashville)"

"Animals (Live From Nashville)"

"Someday (Live From Nashville)"

"Worthy to Say (Live From Nashville)"

"Figured You Out (Live From Nashville)"

"Hero (Live From Nashville)"

"Copperhead Road (with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross) [Live From Nashville]"

"High Time (Live From Nashville)"

"Flower Shops (with ERNEST) [Live From Nashville]"

"Photograph (Live From Nashville)"

"Rockstar (with Bailey Zimmerman) [Live From Nashville]"

"Those Days (Live From Nashville)"

"SOLD OUT (with HARDY) [Live From Nashville]"

"How You Remind Me (Live From Nashville)"

"Gotta Be Somebody (Live From Nashville)"

"Burn It to the Ground (Live From Nashville)"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.