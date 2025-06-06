Bailey Zimmerman delivers 'Different Night Same Rodeo' with new album

Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

It'll be Different Night Same Rodeo when Bailey Zimmerman's second album drops Aug. 8.

The new record will include his hits, "Backup Plan" with Luke Combs and "Holy Smokes," as well as the previously released tracks "New to Country," "Hell or High Water" and "Holding On."

The new song, "Comin' in Cold," arrives with the album announcement, along with its music video.

Bailey's debut, Religiously.The Album., came out in January 2023.

He kicks off his New to Country Tour Friday in Indianapolis.

