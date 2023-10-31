Bailey Zimmerman + Jonas Brothers announce new collab

Bailey Zimmerman and pop superstars Jonas Brothers are dropping their new song, "Strong Enough," on November 10.



The announcement arrived with two Reels on Bailey and the Jonas Brothers' Instagram.



Bailey's video featured a preview clip of the song, with Bailey lip-syncing the tune before Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas pop up behind to share the performance.



"Life is too short to be wasted/ So light me up/ Twist me something good/ Make it strong enough/ Last long enough/ Before the night is up/ Just give me something good/ Pour me all your love/ Make it strong enough/ I'm never coming down," goes the tune.



"BZ x @jonasbrothers is GOIN DOWN," Bailey captions his Instagram Reel. "Can't wait for yall to jam this one [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] LETS FREAKIN GOOOOOO."



Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers' skit-driven Reel features Bailey and all three brothers bonding over a Bop It! toy and their new favorite song. "That's when we became best friends," Joe says at the end of the video.



"Strong Enough" is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.