Bailey Zimmerman shares footage of his album release week

Bailey Zimmerman recently released his highly anticipated debut record, Religiously. The Album. Now, he's offering fans a glimpse of all that happened during album release week.

"I can't thank y'all enough for continuing to show 'Religiously. The Album.' so much love and support [heart emoji] being able to release music to y'all is such a blessing [folded hands emoji] so I wanted to show you what it was like during the week it was released," Bailey shared on Instagram.

The footage features Bailey performing at the 2023 ACM Awards and onstage at various shows, as well as meeting fans and rehearsing backstage.

Religiously. The Album. has earned the biggest streaming country debut of all time, along with the biggest streaming debut of the year across all genres. The title track serves as Bailey's latest single and is currently number 25 on the country charts.

Bailey's album release week video is available on YouTube.

