Bailey Zimmerman teaches Travis Denning his signature pose

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

By Jeremy Chua

If you've been wanting to learn Bailey Zimmerman's signature pose, you're not alone: so does Travis Denning.

Travis recently shared footage of him asking Bailey to teach him the ropes of that pose and his grunt.

"Is this how you do it?? @bailey.zimmerman," Travis captions his Instagram reel. "Alright, am I doing it correctly?" he asks Bailey in the opening of the video before giving his best impersonation. Bailey then jumps in with his pose and grunt as Travis takes a stab at it again.

"Oh, whatever. I'll work on it," Travis concludes begrudgingly at the end.

You can watch the clip in full on Travis' Instagram.

Bailey's fast approaching the top five on the country charts with his current single, "Religiously."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!