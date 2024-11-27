Bailey Zimmerman's looking forward to his momma's cooking on Thanksgiving

Love devouring savory carbs on Thanksgiving? Well, so does Bailey Zimmerman.



When asked what his favorite Turkey Day dish is, Bailey picked not one, but two. And no, it's not the good ol' turkey.



"It's got to either be cheesy potatoes or broccoli casserole. You know, the one with the broccoli and the cheese and the rice," Bailey tells the press. "My momma makes the best of both."



On the music front, Bailey's currently in the top 25 of the country charts with his latest single, "Holy Smokes."



He also recently performed "New to Country" on the CMA Awards stage. If you missed his performance, you can watch it now on YouTube.

